The Penticton Vees named their mascot!

Meet Harvee!

The Penticton Vees picked a name for their new mascot.

  • Oct. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Meet Harvee, the Penticton Vees new mascot!

The once-nameless wolf was first introduced at the Vees’ first home game of the season. After fan submissions and a team vote, he finally has the name ‘Harvee’.

Rampage Remain Perfect

