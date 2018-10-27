Meet Harvee, the Penticton Vees new mascot!
The once-nameless wolf was first introduced at the Vees’ first home game of the season. After fan submissions and a team vote, he finally has the name ‘Harvee’.
The Penticton Vees picked a name for their new mascot.
Meet Harvee, the Penticton Vees new mascot!
The once-nameless wolf was first introduced at the Vees’ first home game of the season. After fan submissions and a team vote, he finally has the name ‘Harvee’.
Navdeep Bains talks foreign trade at economic summit in Nanaimo
Kelowna - Timely claims resolution is an essential component of reconciliation
Elk Valley RCMP reports series of traffic crashes and copper theft in latest update
Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week's election
A letter from Robert Egli.
Faye Arcand is a freelance writer living in the South Okanagan
A two-and-a-half-year-long international bike relay passed through Bulkley Valley recently.