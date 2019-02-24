McLellan suffers setback in Candian title fight

"I don't take anything away from Cody," McLellan said. "He fought very well."

Greg Sabatino photoWilliams Lake pro boxer Stuart McLellan is determined to get back on track after losing a 12-round unanimous decision to Douro, Ont.’s Cody Crowley earlier this month in Peterborough, Ont.

Williams Lake professional boxer Stuart McLellan is making no excuses after a loss earlier this month in a bout for a Canadian title.

Taking on the undefeated 16-0 Cody Crowley of Douro, Ont. and travelling into foreign territory in Crowley’s home province to fight in Peterborough, Ont. for the Canadian Professional Boxing Council 154-pound International Canadian light middleweight title, McLellan lost a tough 12-round decision.

The event, billed ‘Homecoming IV – Bad Blood,’ had plenty of build up leading to the big fight, with both boxers making it clear they didn’t like each other beforehand.

“I don’t take anything away from Cody,” McLellan said. “He fought very well and he put his punches together, and he put a lot of heat on me, but he couldn’t hurt me or anything. It was a rough night for me, for sure. The rounds were competitive but he was clearly winning the rounds to his credit.”

McLellan felt he had an off night, however, after several unforeseen circumstances presented themselves prior to the fight, he said. Crowley, a south paw, was also the first left-hander McLellan had faced since turning pro.

“I did what I could,” he said. “I didn’t stop trying the whole fight, but just didn’t make anything happen.”

Stepping into his opponent’s home province to fight was also an interesting experience, but something McLellan has become accustomed to in his career as most of the time he is willing to accept fights on his opponent’s terms.

The trash talk leading up to the bout also added fuel to the fire.

“It was about the most hostile Place I’ve ever been to,” McLellan said. “They were treating me like I was a (pro) wrestler, or something. It was intense. I had guys getting up in my face before the fight, stuff like that.”

To his credit, going the distance in a 12-round fight — the first of his pro career — is a feather in his cap.

“I’ve got people calling me already wanting to fight,” he said. “They know I can go 12 rounds, and know I’m durable enough. I was in good shape. The shape was there, and it didn’t bother me going 12 rounds. He was in great shape, too. Take nothing away from him. He was a lot faster than I thought he was from watching tape.”

McLellan, 32, now has a 25-win, three loss and three draw record in his pro career.

Moving forward, he said he isn’t going to let this loss get him down too much.

“I’m just going to take a little break and let my head rest because I took some punishment, and hopefully get back in the win column soon,” he said.

“I might head down to Mexico in April for a fight, and then we’re planning another big show in Williams Lake in June, and I definitely want to fight in my hometown again. Those are my two main goals.”

For the show in June, McLellan said he’s hoping to line up some stiff opposition for himself, and get the rest of the boxers from the Williams Lake Boxing Gym some action.

“I’ll be focusing on that and hopefully land another big fight in the fall,” he said.

“There’s lots of opportunity in the future.”

