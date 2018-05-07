MBSS Wild baseball close season at Medicine Hat tournament

The Mount Baker Secondary School Wild baseball team played their final tournament of the season, finishing in seventh place in Medicine Hat.

Competing at the annual Medicine Hat UCT High School Tournament, the Wild won two games and lost two games over the weekend but ended on a winning note. In their final game, the MBSS boys fought back from being down by nine runs at one point to earn at 15-10 win over Magrath.

The Wild kicked off their season in mid-April and held their home tournament last weekend, finishing in third place overall. A large percentage of the players on the MBSS squad will continue their baseball season with the American Legion Cranbrook Bandits, who held tryouts last week and start competitive play this coming weekend.