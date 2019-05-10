Mount Baker Secondary School badminton team were on a roll in Invermere. Photo submitted

MBSS Badminton go strong in zones

The Mount Baker Wild badminton team racked up the points at the zones tournament in Invermere

  • May. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Mount Baker Secondary School Wild had their badminton players come out strong in the zones tournament.

On May 2 the team was in Invermere as they racked up the points for the team standings.

Every player won at least one of their matches on the day, with many individual highlights throughout the tournament.

The boys singles champions were the wild’s Paul Freitag and the mixed doubles champion was also from Mount Baker, Kate Kim and Paul Freitag.

There were also multiple top-three finishes from Wild players.

  • Girls doubles: Vreda Kensy and Lisa Fisher
  • Boys doubles: Michael McMahon and Jonace Johnson
  • Boys doubles: Paul Freitag and Dhruv Jethwa
  • Mixed doubles: Dhruv Jethwa and Victoria Hall
  • Girls singles: Kate Kim.

Overall team standings were: Invermere 15 points; Mount Baker 12 points; Fernie Academy 3 points and Fernie Secondary 2 points.

jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canucks alumni, WWE hall of famer in Abbotsford for fundraiser
Next story
Fraser Valley Bandits fall in inaugural game

Just Posted

Most Read