MBSS Badminton go strong in zones

The Mount Baker Wild badminton team racked up the points at the zones tournament in Invermere

Mount Baker Secondary School badminton team were on a roll in Invermere. Photo submitted

The Mount Baker Secondary School Wild had their badminton players come out strong in the zones tournament.

On May 2 the team was in Invermere as they racked up the points for the team standings.

Every player won at least one of their matches on the day, with many individual highlights throughout the tournament.

The boys singles champions were the wild’s Paul Freitag and the mixed doubles champion was also from Mount Baker, Kate Kim and Paul Freitag.

There were also multiple top-three finishes from Wild players.

Girls doubles: Vreda Kensy and Lisa Fisher

Boys doubles: Michael McMahon and Jonace Johnson

Boys doubles: Paul Freitag and Dhruv Jethwa

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Jethwa and Victoria Hall

Girls singles: Kate Kim.

Overall team standings were: Invermere 15 points; Mount Baker 12 points; Fernie Academy 3 points and Fernie Secondary 2 points.

