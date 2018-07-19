Mayhem earn BC bronze

The Mission Mayhem returned home from the U16C BC girls softball championship in Maple Ridge with a bronze.

Competing against seven other teams in the gold pool at the event, the Mayhem played eight games over the three-day tournament.

Mission defeated the Saanich Extreme in the bronze-medal game to finish third, and only lost to the gold- and silver-medal finishers – the Alberni Valley Blazers and Quesnel Wild Fire. Mission defeated the Blazers 8-2 in round robin, but then lost 4-3 to the Vancouver Island club in the semifinals.

The Mayhem posted wins over the North Langley Reign, the Kamloops Kaos, the Abbotsford Phantoms and the Ridge Meadows Crush at the event.

Mission team members were: Mellissa Gendron, Bri Dunbar, Kalleigh Keldsen, Hanna Carlson, Avery Loewen, Rory Lauzon, Gabby Foreman, Antonia Kieler and Sanjana Samara.