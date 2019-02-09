Matt Holmes nets winner as Chilliwack Chiefs beat West Kelowna Warriors

Backstopped by resurgent goalie Daniel Chenard, the Chiefs have won seven straight games.

Great goaltending and star power lifted the Chilliwack Chiefs to another victory Friday night at Prospera Centre.

Daniel Chenard stopped 32 pucks in a 2-1 victory that improved Chilliwack’s league-leading record to 39-12-1-0.

Bennett Norlin was the only Warrior to beat him, scoring his 21st of the season midway through the first period. His goal came two minutes after Kevin Wall opened the scoring for the Chiefs, netting his 27th.

The game winner came 6:14 into the final frame off the stick of Matt Holmes, who beat West K keeper Connor Hopkins for his 26th.

Nathan Kelly and Cole Donhauser had the assists, and Donhauser could have had a two-point night had Hopkins not stopped him on a first period penalty shot.

With six games left on the regular season schedule, Chilliwack maintained their seven point lead on Prince George for first in the Mainland division and first overall in the 17 team BCHL. The Spruce Kings have one game in hand.

The Chiefs are back home tonight (Saturday, 7 p.m.) hosting the last place Surrey Eagles (11-36-2-2) at Prospera Centre.

Prince George is visiting Langley (25-23-2-1).