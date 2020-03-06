Mathieu Caron backstops Chilliwack Chiefs to game five win over Surrey Eagles

The Abbotsford goaltender has collected two shutouts in the first round of the BCHL playoffs.

A 28 save shutout from Mathieu Caron has the Chilliwack Chiefs on the verge of moving on in the BCHL playoffs.

The veteran goaltender led his team to a 3-0 win in game five of the first-round best-of-seven series, played Thursday night at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

It’s the second shutout of the first round for Caron, who bounced back from a shaky performance in game four.

He had to be at his best in a game that was close until midway through the third period.

Brett Willits collected his first goal of the playoffs 7:58 into the opening frame, and Chilliwack didn’t score another until 12:44 of period three.

Peppering the Surrey net with shots, the Chiefs finally got another when Kyle Penney lit the lamp, scoring his third of the playoffs.

Penney set up Willits at 15:10 for the third Chilliwack goal.

Chilliwack tested Thomas Scarfone with 37 shots. As they protected the lead in the third period, the Chiefs limited the Eagles to just five shots.

The three stars were Willits (first), Caron (second) and Penney (third) with Ethan Bowen and his two assists the Fortis B.C. Energy Player of the Game.

To wrap up the series and move on to face the Coquitlam Express, the Chiefs will have to win in Surrey for the first time this season.

Chilliwack is 0 for 6 at the South Surrey Arena in 2019-20.

Game time is 7 p.m. Sunday night.

If the series goes to a game seven, that will happen Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Chilliwack Progress