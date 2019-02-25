Matchups set for BCHL’s Fred Page Cup playoffs

The Chilliwack Chiefs, Penticton Vees and Victoria Grizzlies are No. 1 seeds as the playoffs begin.

With the final weekend of the BCHL’s regular season in the books, all playoff matchups have been finalized.

In the Mainland division it will be the first place Chilliwack Chiefs facing the fourth place Langley Rivermen while the second place Prince George Spruce Kings face the third place Coquitlam Express.

In the Island division, the first place Victoria Grizzlies face the fourth place Alberni Valley Bulldogs while the second place Powell River Kings face the third place Nanaimo Clippers.

The fifth place Cowichan Capitals cross over to the Interior division bracket where they’ll draw the first place Penticton Vees. The second place Merritt Centennials get the seventh place Trail Smoke Eaters. The third place Wenatchee Wild face the sixth place West Kelowna Warriors and the fourth place Vernon Vipers go against the fifth place Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Chilliwack’s playoff chase starts Friday night (March 1) at Prospera Centre.