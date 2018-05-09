Masters magic at 2018 B.C. Swimming Provincials

Three Chilliwack swimmers combined for 11 medal wins at the meet in Richmond.

Three members of Chilliwack’s Masters Swimming Club participated in the British Columbia Provincial Swimming Championships, which were held April 27-29 in Richmond.

The meet featured 250 swimmers from 36 clubs.

The Chilliwackians came home with 11 medals.

Kayt Hine was unstoppable in the womens’ 18-24 division, winning one gold and five silver medals.

Hine finished first in the 100 metre backstroke with a scorching time of 1:42.43.

She was second in the 50m backstroke and freestyle, 100m freestyle and individual medley and 200m freestyle.

Neil Reeder brought home three medals in the mens’ 70-74 division.

Reeder, who is well known within the B.C. 55+ swim community, took top spot in the 100m breastroke with a time of 1:38.25.

He snagged silver in the 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Andrew Carmichael bagged double bronze in the mens’ 40-44 division, placing third in the 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke.

Chilliwack’s Masters Swimming Club meets Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre.

Their coach this season has been Samantha Chand.

Swimmers are welcomed year-round to train for fitness, technique and/or competition.

Get more info at chilliwackmastersswim@shaw.ca.