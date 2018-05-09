Masters magic at 2018 B.C. Swimming Provincials

Three members of Chilliwack’s Masters Swimming Club participated in the British Columbia Provincial Swimming Championships, which were held April 27-29 in Richmond.
The meet featured 250 swimmers from 36 clubs.
The Chilliwackians came home with 11 medals.
Kayt Hine was unstoppable in the womens’ 18-24 division, winning one gold and five silver medals.
Hine finished first in the 100 metre backstroke with a scorching time of 1:42.43.
She was second in the 50m backstroke and freestyle, 100m freestyle and individual medley and 200m freestyle.
Neil Reeder brought home three medals in the mens’ 70-74 division.
Reeder, who is well known within the B.C. 55+ swim community, took top spot in the 100m breastroke with a time of 1:38.25.
He snagged silver in the 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 50m freestyle.
Andrew Carmichael bagged double bronze in the mens’ 40-44 division, placing third in the 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke.
Chilliwack’s Masters Swimming Club meets Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre.
Their coach this season has been Samantha Chand.
Swimmers are welcomed year-round to train for fitness, technique and/or competition.
Get more info at chilliwackmastersswim@shaw.ca.