Masters curlers hit the ice in Nanaimo

CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin Curling skip Lorraine Jeffries watches the progress of one of her rocks on Tuesday at the B.C. Masters Curling Championships at the Nanaimo Curling Centre.

Provincial-championship-level curling has taken to the ice in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo Curling Centre is hosting the Connect Hearing B.C. Masters Curling Championships March 5-10, with both women’s and men’s divisions filling the sheets at the Wall Street facility.

There are three teams representing Nanaimo in the women’s draw: Carol Tromans, Marg Obee and Lorraine Jeffries.

Tromans will team with Tanis Wilson, Anita Chambers, Michelle Plamondon and Diana Baker; Obee will team with Noreen Martin, Jill McGlenen, Moyra Graham and Capri Koster; and Jeffries will team with Zorka Smith, Joanne Phillips and Elly Moore.

The event got underway today with opening ceremonies at 1 p.m., the first draw of the competition took place this afternoon, and the second draw is tonight at 7 p.m.

Action continues all week, with the semifinal draw on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m., and the finals on Sunday at 10 a.m.

For schedule information, click this link.

There is no charge to watch the curling.