CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin Curling skip Lorraine Jeffries watches the progress of one of her rocks on Tuesday at the B.C. Masters Curling Championships at the Nanaimo Curling Centre.

Masters curlers hit the ice in Nanaimo

Connect Hearing B.C. Masters Curling Championship being held March 5-10 at Nanaimo Curling Centre

Provincial-championship-level curling has taken to the ice in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo Curling Centre is hosting the Connect Hearing B.C. Masters Curling Championships March 5-10, with both women’s and men’s divisions filling the sheets at the Wall Street facility.

There are three teams representing Nanaimo in the women’s draw: Carol Tromans, Marg Obee and Lorraine Jeffries.

Tromans will team with Tanis Wilson, Anita Chambers, Michelle Plamondon and Diana Baker; Obee will team with Noreen Martin, Jill McGlenen, Moyra Graham and Capri Koster; and Jeffries will team with Zorka Smith, Joanne Phillips and Elly Moore.

The event got underway today with opening ceremonies at 1 p.m., the first draw of the competition took place this afternoon, and the second draw is tonight at 7 p.m.

Action continues all week, with the semifinal draw on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m., and the finals on Sunday at 10 a.m.

For schedule information, click this link.

There is no charge to watch the curling.

