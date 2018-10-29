Masters basketball begins

Play has started for the Comox Valley master's men's basketball group that plays at the Comox Base Community Centre gym every Sunday, starting at 11:15 a.m. and ending at 12:45 p.m.

Players must be over 35. All levels of experience participate — though be warned that the most experienced players (who are 73, 66, 65, 64, and 62) can still dangle their opponent the odd time, can still nail those open shots once in a while, and never play defence unless it involves a bit of a push, or a slight touch on the arm.

The league has been running for more than 20 years. There is a fee to join the group.

Games are open to fans of all ages. It runs until early April.

Players are asked to introduce themselves to league convenor James upon arrival.