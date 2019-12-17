Martial arts athletes dominate podium at Nanaimo tournament

A team of martial arts athletes had a strong showing at a competition down Island last weekend.
Twenty-one athletes from Pure Martial Arts and Fitness took part in the West Coast Combat Championships on Dec. 8 in Nanaimo, picking up 20 medals.
The coaching team is “super proud” of the athletes.
“We just can’t be more proud of the accomplisments of our students,” said coach Jodey Ingalls. “It’s been really exciting for us.”
Gold medal winners:
Karsen Watson in youth BJJ
Kaitlyn Andersen in youth BJJ
Jake Elies in youth BJJ
Chris Scott
Isabelle Desmarais in women’s white/Blue BJJ
Torin Brooks in youth Kickboxing
Riley Michael in advanced adult Kickboxing
Russel Spiers in Youth Kickboxing
Silver medal winners:
Brett Williams in Youth Kickboxing
Thomas Brooks in youth BJJ
Roxy Seggie in youth BJJ
David Cliffe in Adult BJJ Blue Belt
Devon Jardine in teen youth BJJ
Simon Adult in white belt BJJ
Torin Brooks in youth BJJ
Colton Asbaugh in adult kickboxing
Bronze medal winners:
Lainie McReynolds in youth Kickboxing
Ronin Jordan in youth BJJ
Jacob Doney in Teen/youth BJJ
Mya Scott in youth BJJ
Other performances:
Syd Warder tied all of his rounds but didn’t place in youth BJJ
Luca Watson also fought hard but didn’t place