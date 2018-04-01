Marlin swimmers continue to shine

Big wins for Dumas and Cathers at their final season-ending competitions.

Ex-Marlin swimmers Zachary Dumas and Kleanza Cathers both had big wins at their final season-ending competitions.

The two swimmers are both in their freshman year of school and are competing against many swimmers three or more years older than them.

Zachary Dumas, now swimming with the University of Victoria’s Vikings, qualified and competed at the highest level in Canada for university athletes, the Canadian University Sports Swim Championships held in Toronto.

Dumas had his best result in the men’s 400-meter individual medley finishing 14th overall (sixth in the B final).

His time in the event was a personal best. He also finished 19th in the 200-meter breaststroke (third in the C final). His time was also a personal best in the event.

Kleanza Cathers, who now swims with the Barton College Bulldogs in Wilson, North Carolina, U.S., competed at her biggest meet of the season, the NCAA Div 2 Carolina Conference Swim Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cathers took three individual medals – two silvers in the 1000 yard and mile freestyle events and a bronze in the 500 yard freestyle.

She also helped the Barton girls teams relays win gold in the 4×200 yard freestyle relay and silver in the 4×50 and 4×100 yard freestyle relays and place fourth in the 4×100 medley relay.

Cathers broke school records in the 100 backstroke, 500 free and 1000 yard freestyle at the meet. The Barton College girls team won the top team award for most points at the meet.