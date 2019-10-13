Marked improvement for women’s rugby squad

The Cowichan Rugby Football Club’s senior women’s team had a much better outing last Saturday than they did the week before, falling just short of a victory against their old friends, the Westshore Valkyries.

Carolyn Gudmundseth scored four tries in Cowichan’s 37-29 loss to Westshore, and head coach Marlene Donaldson was pleased with the team’s improvement from a disappointing effort against Comox on Sept. 28.

“The women continued to work on body position in contact, improved support in attack and connecting on defence throughout the week,” Donaldson related. “And their efforts paid off in a much stronger performance against Westshore.

“Cowichan continued to be an attacking threat all the way to the last whistle but unfortunately fell just short of a game win in a much improved performance.”

Due to decreased numbers, Cowichan and Westshore had to join forces to field a competitive women’s side last spring, but they’ve been able to go their separate ways this fall.

In addition to Gudmundseth’s four tries on Saturday, Cowichan got one from Hannah McKevitt and two conversions from Tyson Beukeboom. Along with Chelsea Strandlund and Jerri-lyn Chisholm, McKevitt is one of several newcomers to the team who Donaldson said “are seamlessly picking up the game and putting in some standout performances on the pitch.”

A convert from Gaelic football, McKevitt was playing her second game of rugby union on Saturday, while Strandlund was playing her third match after coming over from flag football.

Cowichan’s next game will be on the road against the Nanaimo Hornets on Oct. 19.