Mariners, Royals will meet again on the basketball court

VIU Mariners player Jerod Dorby tries to find space against Douglas Royals opponents during last winter’s PacWest championship game at the Vancouver Island University gym. News Bulletin file photo

A new PacWest basketball season is providing a reminder of how the last one ended.

The Vancouver Island University Mariners basketball teams are on the road this week on the mainland to face the Capilano Blues and the Douglas Royals.

The men’s matchup Saturday, Nov. 10, is particularly noteworthy as it was the Royals who upset the Mariners in last winter’s provincial final at the VIU gym.

That’s mostly forgotten, though, as far as the M’s are concerned.

“I never thought of that till you said it,” said Matt Kuzminski, VIU coach. “They’re a completely different team. They beat us in March and that was it. I’m not much of a hang-on-to-things [coach].”

Douglas would shape up as a capable opponent anyway, he said.

“Douglas is the highest-ranked team in our league right now, so we’ll be going into their place for another really tough test and I think that’s what’s exciting about this league, is amost every night you’re going to have a hard game,” Kuzminski said.

Jerod Dorby, Mariners centre, said he doesn’t personally use last year’s provincial final as motivation.

“It’s a new year, new players, a new team,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to playing the best I can play and the team will play the best they can play and whatever the outcome will be, as long as we gave it 100 per cent I’ll be happy.”

In women’s action, the game Friday will see the M’s face the only other 2-0 team in the PacWest, the Capilano Blues.

“I think our biggest thing is just playing our game, playing VIU basketball,” said Amber Lease, Mariners guard.

GAME ON … The Mariners teams play the Blues on Friday and the Royals on Saturday on the mainland. Next home action is Nov. 16-17, when VIU hosts the Langara Falcons and the Columbia Bible College Bearcats.

