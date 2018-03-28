Mariners look to keep winning as homestand continues

VIU baseball team won four straight to start season, plays four more this weekend

The VIU Mariners got the jump on everyone else to start the regular season, and now they’ll try to maintain their edge.

Vancouver Island University’s baseball team, after starting the Canadian College Baseball Conference season with a sweep last weekend at Serauxmen Stadium, will look for more success in their home park.

The Mariners host the Okanagan Coyotes on Saturday and Sunday, March 31-April 1. In a six-team league, almost every opposing team is a rival, but games against the Coyotes tend to be especially intense and VIU manager Nick Salahub said his team is looking forward to it.

“Hopefully enough guys got their feet wet that we can take advantage [this] weekend against a tough opponent,” he said. “They can pitch, they can hit, they can run, so we need to make sure we’re not taking it easy.”

This weekend’s games continue a homestand as the schedule sees the Mariners start 2018 with 10 straight games in Nanaimo.

GAME ON … The Mariners and Coyotes play Saturday at 2:05 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. and Sunday at 10:05 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. at Serauxmen Stadium. Admission is free.

sports@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter