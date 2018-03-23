Marathon day of golf earns Langley junior golfer a title

Langley’s Andy Kim took the crown in the junior boys division at the 2018 Humber College PGM Championship today (Friday).

After play was suspended midday on Thursday for round two, due to wet and unplayable conditions, competitors took to the course on Friday morning to complete to resume with the hopes of completing the remaining 27 holes of competition.

Kim who shot 73 in the opening round, fired a 72 in round two and sat in solo third as he took to the course for the final round.

Conditions on Friday were cool, but relatively dry compared to those faced on Thursday and Kim took advantage.

Making the turn at two-under-par on his round he finished strong on the back nine to close with a round of three-under-par 69 and a three day total of 214 (-2).

Kim’s total put him two shots ahead of Cole Wilson of Kelowna, who started round three with the lead (216) and a five shot lead over Delta’s John Morrow and Sylvan Lake, Alberta’s Carter Graff who had held the lead after a 66 on opening day.

Kim’s win this week earns him a spot in the 2018 BC junior championship.

Meanwhile, the junior girl’s division turned into a battle between members of Golf Canada’s development squad as Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ontario closed round three with a one-over-par 73 – which put her at two-under-par (214) after three rounds.

The three-day total proved to be enough to squeak out a one-hot margin over fellow teammate Celeste Dao of Notre-Dame Ile Perrot, Quebec who started round three in the lead and eventually finished one shot back at one-under-par (215) for the competition.

Euna Han who shot 66 in round one and started the second round with a one-shot lead over Chun, fired two consecutive rounds of 76 to finish in solo third at two-over-par (218) for the tournament.

Over in the bantam boy’s division, Coquitlam’s Luke Quanson went wire to wire with rounds of 68-72-79 for a three day total of three-over-par (219), which put him one stroke ahead of fellow Coquitlam resident Billy Zhang who finished one shot back at four-over-par (220).

Coco Pei of Surrey took the bantam girl’s title in a play-off over Angela Arora who also hails from Surrey.

Both girls finished round three in a tie at five-over-par (221), before Pei eventually won on the first playoff whole with a par.

For complete results, people can visit cjga.com.