Maple Ridge sweeps senior snooker titles

Maple Ridge swept the senior snooker titles.

The A and B teams from the Maple Ridge Senior Centre completed their sweep of their divisions in the Lower Mainland Seniors’ Snooker League. After clinching the A and B league titles earlier this month, both teams capped their seasons off by winning their respective divisional playoff titles this week.

On Wednesday, the Maple Ridge B team clinched their playoff title with an 8-8 draw in a dramatic final game, after taking Langley 9-7 in the first leg of the home-and-home series.

On Thursday, the Maple Ridge A team clinched their playoff title with an 8-8 draw, after taking a tough Burnaby Edmonds side 9-7 in the first leg of the home-and-home series.