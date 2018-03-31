The Maple Ridge A team Hans Nendsa, Brian Johnstone, Paul Scanlon, Garry Watts, Kevin Robitaille (captain), John Starcevic, Tony Daddario, Gary Spence, Jim Masterman and Ron Rankin.

Maple Ridge sweeps senior snooker titles

A and B teams win league championships

Maple Ridge swept the senior snooker titles.

The A and B teams from the Maple Ridge Senior Centre completed their sweep of their divisions in the Lower Mainland Seniors’ Snooker League. After clinching the A and B league titles earlier this month, both teams capped their seasons off by winning their respective divisional playoff titles this week.

On Wednesday, the Maple Ridge B team clinched their playoff title with an 8-8 draw in a dramatic final game, after taking Langley 9-7 in the first leg of the home-and-home series.

On Thursday, the Maple Ridge A team clinched their playoff title with an 8-8 draw, after taking a tough Burnaby Edmonds side 9-7 in the first leg of the home-and-home series.

Mariners look to keep winning as homestand continues
Sparta knock off Stamps in Coy Cup semi; will face Dawson Creek Saturday for championship

