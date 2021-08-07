Maple Ridge Junior Bs getting back on the ice this month

The Ridge Meadows Flames have exhibition games scheduled this month. (Facebook)

The Ridge Meadows Flames will finally be back in action, with exhibition games on the calendar for later this month.

The Junior B club has a pair of pre-season tilts at Planet Ice Maple Ridge. On Aug. 20 they will take on the always tough Richmond Sockeyes, and on Aug. 27 they will host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.

The games will be the first action from the Pacific Junior Hockey League teams in 18 months, after they were forced off the ice by public health orders to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Flames also announced on Wednesday that they have signed Lukas Ravenstein – a forward out of South Surrey.

Ravenstein, 17, played in the Valley West Giants Major Midget organization, and with the under-16 team he put up 12 goals and 27 points in 31 games.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News