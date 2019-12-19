Maple Ridge hosts District Cup finals

Ella Masters (in blue uniform) was part of a great defensive effort for the under-15 Celtics as they shut out the Mission United 1-0 in the District Cup final on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The District Cup for soccer was held in Maple Ridge on Saturday and Sunday, with many teams from the West Coast Auto Group FC and Albion FC taking part, and advancing on to the Coastal Cup.

The under-15 girls final was a close contest that saw the WCAG U15 Celtics beat the Mission United FC by a score of 1-0.

“It was a hard fought game that had lots of tense moments,” said coach Corey McAleese. “It was a good team win, that was a culmination of what we have been working on this season.”

Left midfielder Taya Goncalves scored the winning goal for the West Coast club.

READ ALSO: Soccer association hires new ops manager

The District Cup is a championship tournament for the three clubs in the district – WCAGFC, Mission and Albion FC. Winning teams advance to the Coastal Cup, which is a qualifier for the provincials.

Other scores:

U18 Boys: WCA Avengers 3, Mission United 1

U17 Girls: WCA Wolves 7, WCA United 0

U17 Boys: Mission Lightning 5, WCA 0

U16 Girls: AFC 3, WCA G1 1

U16 Boys: WCA Wolves 6, WCA Saints 0

U15 Boys: WCA Spurs 2, Mission Hornets 1

U14 Boys: WCA Element 1, WCA Pack 0

U13 Girls: WCAG2 1, AFC Team 1 0

U13 Boys: Mission Dynamo 5, WCA United 0