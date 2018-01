The Ridge Meadows Atom A1 after the Abbotsford championship game. (Contributed)

The Rustlers atom A1 team is celebrating silver from an Abbotsford tournament.

The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association’s top atom team fought hard until the end, but lost in the final minutes to Langley Minor Hockey Association atom A1, by a score of 5-4 in the championship game at Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association Atom Rep Tournament Tier 1 Christmas Tournament.