Maple Ridge athletes part of record medal haul at Games

(BLACK PRESS) The Canada Games flag was passed on to the 2021 Canada Summer Games team as part of the closing ceremonies.

Team B.C. finished the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer on Sunday with 87 medals, including a record 30 gold.

There were several athletes from Maple Ridge who braved Alberta’s coldest February in 40 years to be part of the multi-sport games, which attracted 3,600 athletes and coaches from across the country.

A delegation of 349 B.C. athletes, coaches and support staff showcased their commitment to sport through 87 podium performances, as Team B.C. was fourth in the overall medal count behind Quebec with 146 medals, Ontario with 105 and Alberta with 100 medals.

One of those medallists was Jennifer Gilligan of Maple Ridge, who was part of the Team B.C. hockey coaching staff.

More athletes just missed medalling as two Ridge girls were on the spirited Team B.C. ringette team that finished fourth. Centre Sidney Aren-Lee Crowe finished the tournament with eight goals and 14 points in seven games, and her hometown teammate Katie Carter finished with three assists.

Annie Wang finished fourth in artistic swimming. Short track speed skater Marshall Shupe and wheelchair basketball player Matt Norris also represented their province at the games.

The wheelchair basketball team has a bright future ahead — finishing the 2019 Canada Winter Games in its best position since the 2003 Games. After finishing in seventh place the last three Games, Team BC bumped up a position to sixth even though they floored a young team. Ten of their athletes will be eligible for the 2023 Games in Prince Edward Island.

Though British Columbia comprises 13 per cent of the population in Canada, Team BC won 17 per cent of the medals at the Games.

“I am so proud of B.C.’s athletes, coaches and mission staff,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“From curling to skiing to women’s hockey, it was an exhilarating and action-packed Winter Games filled with so many accomplishments, great stories and a record setting gold medal count.”

Though B.C. recorded 88 medals with home-field advantage at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, the 30 gold medals was a record that most didn’t see coming as the temperature plunged throughout the two weeks of competition.

“What an incredible performance despite trying circumstances,” said Team BC Chef de Mission Jennifer Scott.

“Our athletes and coaches pushed themselves to the limit to create outstanding performances for this province. I salute each and every one of them for their patience with organizers as they did what they could to provide the optimal competitive environment.”