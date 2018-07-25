Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes medal at games

Numerous top-three finishers at BC Summer Games in Cowichan

After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Summer Games ended Sunday in Cowichan. Over 2,300 athletes competed in 18 sports at venues throughout the Cowichan Valley, and it was the Island athletes who won the zone competition.

The Fraser Valley zone team included numerous athletes from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows who medalled in the games.

Gold

• Cade Armour and Carter Smith, boys 4x100m relay.

• Carter Hugill and Bryant Kelleway in canoe/kayak boys K2 500m learn to train.

• Nicolette Van der Hoven and Malaya Vickery in girls three-on-three basketball.

• Jade Lenton girls 4x400m relay and also won silver in girls 800m.

• Nolan McEachern in boys high jump.

• Ty Stevenson in boys pentathlon.

• Ryan Hicks in boys wrestling 60 kg.

• Ivy Threatful in girls wrestling 47 kg.

Silver

• Natalie Pankratz and Sarah Barchard in canoe/kayak girls K-2 500m learn to train.

• Darren Granale and Stephen Wang in canoe/kayak boys K-2 500m learn to train.

• Darren Granale and Stephen Wang in canoe/kayak boys K-2 2000m train to train.

• Carter Hugill in canoe/kayak boys C-2 500m learn to train.

• Maya Llarena in swimming, girls 4x50m free relay.

• Adrian Truong in boys wrestling 66kg.

• John Paul Kahlert in boys golf.

• Kaia Haintz in girls 1,500m race walk.

• Jordyn Hopia in girls five-on-five basketball.

Bronze

• Sawyer Morais, Kenyon Nyman, Noah Bradley, Jacob Pahnke and Declan Fitzpatrick in boys box lacrosse.

• Estelle Gonzales, Alyssa Green, Ana Milos, Braya Robertson and Brooke Tarampi in girls soccer.

• Cheyanna Miller, Grace Jorgenson, Kyla Weston and Lexi Rutherford in girls softball.

• Shania Modha in girls canoe/kayak C2 500m train to train.

• Kai Hussein boys shot put.

• Stephen Wang in canoe/kayak boys K-1 2000m open.

• Luke Stewart-Beinder in swimming, boys 400m free.

• Jack Hayhoe in swimming, boys 400m IM.