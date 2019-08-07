Maple Bay Rowing Club cleans up at masters regatta

Mick Bates and Susan Macdonald compete in the mixed double at the Cascadia Masters Regatta in Delta. (Submitted)

Competitors from the Maple Bay Rowing Club had a great run at the Cascadia Masters Regatta in Delta on July 20 and 21, bringing home a total of 19 medals.

The annual event attracted rowers from 34 clubs in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Washington to the Delta Deas Slough for two days. The MBRC was represented by five masters rowers, all over the age of 60.

Judy Baker came home with five medals, including gold in two women’s single races, one silver and two bronze, reaching the podium in every race she entered.

Susan Macdonald, Ruth Rutledge, Ric Tull and Mick Bates teamed up in a mixed quad, winning their heat and taking silver in the final. Macdonald and Rutledge also claimed silver in the women’s double, and Tull and Bates earned bronze in the men’s double.

Rutledge took silver in her women’s single event, Macdonald and Bates teamed up to take bronze in the mixed double, and Bates also rowed to bronze in the men’s single.