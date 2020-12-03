Manning Park slopes open early

Riders will need to don face coverings to ski and snowboard at Manning this winter. (Manning Park Resort photo)

Manning Park slopes are opening this weekend, thanks to early season snowfall.

The ski resort, located in E.C. Manning Provincial Park 45 minutes east of Hope, announced the ski area will open for the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6. The nordic ski area is already open, as of Nov. 21.

Skiers and boarders will be greeted with a good amount of snow, with a base of 56 centimetres recorded on Nov. 30. As it is early season yet, the resort informed visitors that operations will be somewhat limited.

For nordic skiers, the centre will be open Dec. 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. where gear for both cross-country skiing and snowshoeing can be rented. The nordic area is groomed and track set from the Campground Loop up to Strawberry Flats.

The alpine ski area is open Dec. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets and rentals have to be bought online and a limited number of lift tickets are available. No lessons will take place on opening weekend.

The resort outlined how it planned to open for the winter season amidst the pandemic earlier this fall. The plans include mandatory face coverings on all parts of the mountain – neck gaiters and buffs that cover the nose and mouth are OK – as well as physical distancing and outdoor dining.

The resort’s outdoor skating rink is not yet open.

