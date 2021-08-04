Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club crowns women’s single champion

Vinod Bakshi (foreground) and Gina Guszowaty warm up before Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club’s women’s singles championship on July 29. (Contributed photo)

A week after holding a tea to officially welcome nearly two dozen new members, White Rock’s Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club held its women’s singles club championship, which brought together veteran competitors and rookies, alike.

In late July, Mann Park – which is located at 14560 North Bluff Rd. – had 10 bowlers compete for the singles crown, culminating in a hotly contested championship final between Dianne Brynjolfson and Martha McArthur.

Brynjolfson led the final until the ninth end, when McArthur fought back to tie the game, but Brynjolfson then scored four in a single end to retake the lead, which was enough to win the match.

The consolation final – with third place on the line – was between a pair of Mann Park newcomers, Vinod Bakshi and Gina Guszowaty, with Bakshi winning the game.

Bakshi and Guszowaty’s showings came a week after Mann Park’s head coach Pat Smart said, during a July 17 welcome event, that the club’s newcomers had already been a boon to the club.

“Your contribution to the enjoyment of the sport and the social atmosphere of our club is valued.”

