Mainse Street golf tourney raises money for Chilliwack’s Jumpstart program

The tournament takes place July 17 at the Chilliwack Golf Club

The second annual Mainse Street Charity Invitational golf tournament takes place Saturday (July 17) to benefit Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program.

The Chilliwack Progress is one of several businesses supporting this tournament, which directs every penny of proceeds to Jumpstart.

According to the Jumpstart website, the program was founded in 2005, helping youths overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation in an effort to provide inclusive play for kids of all abilities.

In Chilliwack, the local chapter has disbursed $60,323 to date and helped 4,652 kids get in the game.

The Mainse Street Charity Invitational is being held at the Chilliwack Golf Club with a 1 p.m. start. It will be played in four-person scramble format.

For more info, contact Steve Mainse at 604-798-8550.

RELATED: Jumpstart helping Canadian kids play sports

RELATED: Community pitches in for Jumpstart day

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress