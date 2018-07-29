Mainland squads get better of Beacon Hill at Little League provincials

Members of the Beacon Hill major all-stars hold the championship banner after defeating host Central Saanich 10-1 in the District 7 Little League baseball tournament final Sunday at Centennial Park. Beacon Hill advances to the B.C. championships, to be held July 21 to 29 in Trail. Photo by Greg Descantes

Beacon Hill’s major division all-stars had a tough go of it at the B.C. Little League championships in Trail last week.

The District 7 champs from Hollywood Park finished with a 1-4 record in round robin play and did not qualify for the semifinals.

The Island squad rebounded from a lopsided shutout loss to the host team in their opener to beat New Westminster 3-2, but went on to lose hard-fought games against North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley, Whalley and Vancouver’s Little Mountain the rest of the way.

Saturday’s semifinals saw Lynn Valley (5-0 in round robin play) win 5-3 over Trail (2-3), while Whalley (4-1) posted a 6-2 victory over Little Mountain (2-3). Whalley captured the crown with a 6-1 win over Lynn Valley later that day.

READ: Whalley cruises to Little League provincial title

editor@vicnews.com