Maggie AA Okanagan Zone champions

The Princess Margaret Mustangs won all three Okanagan Zone championship games - on to the BC's

The Maggie Mustangs are the Okanagan AA senior boys basketball champions.

The Princess Margaret Secondary School squad survived a semifinal scare, needing overtime to defeat Lake Country’s George Elliot but then went on to the finals where they downed the host Clarence Fulton squad 83-71.

The Mustangs now join Fulton and Elliot at the B.C. championship from March 4 to 7 in Langley.

Tournament MVP Adrian Orioli had a strong showing in the fourth quarter for the winners in the championship game, hooping 14 points to keep Fulton from getting any closer.

READ MORE: Mustangs clinch division title – on to the Valley Championships

Maggie’s Colton Olexa was the Mustangs’ only member of the all-star team.

In Friday’s semi, the Mustangs got off to a sluggish start and found themselves trailing by more than 20 points at the half.

They managed a successful comeback in the final two quarters and wound up on the winning end of a 93-86 score at the final buzzer.

Heading into the tournament the Mustangs were ranked number one, having not lost a regular season game.

They began the tournament Thursday with a decisive 84-48 win over Revelstoke.

