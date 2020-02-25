Maggie AA Okanagan Zone champions

The Maggie Mustangs are the Okanagan AA senior boys basketball champions.
The Princess Margaret Secondary School squad survived a semifinal scare, needing overtime to defeat Lake Country’s George Elliot but then went on to the finals where they downed the host Clarence Fulton squad 83-71.
The Mustangs now join Fulton and Elliot at the B.C. championship from March 4 to 7 in Langley.
Tournament MVP Adrian Orioli had a strong showing in the fourth quarter for the winners in the championship game, hooping 14 points to keep Fulton from getting any closer.
Maggie’s Colton Olexa was the Mustangs’ only member of the all-star team.
In Friday’s semi, the Mustangs got off to a sluggish start and found themselves trailing by more than 20 points at the half.
They managed a successful comeback in the final two quarters and wound up on the winning end of a 93-86 score at the final buzzer.
Heading into the tournament the Mustangs were ranked number one, having not lost a regular season game.
They began the tournament Thursday with a decisive 84-48 win over Revelstoke.
