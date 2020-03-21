Mad Hatter theme brings out fun at curling club’s annual mixed bonspiel

It was a kooky and crazy weekend, just like the bonspiel’s namesake The Mad Hatter, March 6-8 when the Williams Lake Curling Club hosted its annual mixed team event.

Sixteen teams made up of men and women from Williams Lake and out of town were split up into A and B pools during the weekend, where each team competed in round-robin, six-end games in their pool. Scoring, meanwhile, was recorded differently than in a normal game of curling.

Throughout the bonspiel, teams were awarded points for ends won and lost. At the conclusion, points were tallied to determine winners. It was a format started during the 2019 Mixed Bonspiel, and one that received much positive feedback, so organizers decided to bring it back for another year.

Players, meanwhile, brought out some crazy attire in the form of strange and bizarre hats, adding a fun element to the bonspiel. A dinner Saturday night helped round out the weekend.

Organizers said the bonspiel included rookie, young and experienced players, stick curlers and families all taking part.

READ MORE: Champions crowned at Williams Lake Curling Club’s annual Joint Bonspiel

And after the final rock was thrown, it was the team of Dave Jeanotte (skip), Brenda Jeanotte (third), Ron Grisdale (second) and Leslie Conners (lead) marching away with the first-place trophy as the team with the most points.

Second went to skip Clarke Williamson, third Whitney Christy, second Roger Kaleta and lead Doris Williamson.

Skip Mike Dextrase, third Tina Dextrase, second Russ Fergussen and lead Val Fergussen captured third, while skip Simone Groundwater, third Mark Law, second Laura Ball and lead Steve Carpenter took the fourth-place honours.

Fifth was skip Rick Miller, third Betty Dryden, second John Dryden and lead Wendy Miller, with sixth place going to skip Jerry Mooney, third Stephanie Mooney, second Rob Barth and lead Chelsea Cook.

Payouts at the bonspiel went to the top six teams.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune