MacDowell’s rugby camp returning to the Cowichan Valley

Robin MacDowell takes part in a passing drill during the MacDowell Rugby camp at the Cowichan Rugby Football Club. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Robin MacDowell is bringing his popular rugby camp back to Vancouver Island later this summer.

The Duncan-born-and-raised athlete, who has gone on to play and coach at the highest levels, will hold a session at the Cowichan Rugby Football Club on Aug. 29 and 30 for boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 10 and up.

The sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, and focus on several elements of the sport, including catch-pass-kick, track-tackle, breakdown skills, rugby intelligence, and position-specific training.

MacDowell played for the national men’s rugby sevens team, and now runs his own rugby academy. He has coached a wide range of teams, including the Mexican women’s national team. He brings that experience to his camps, including the one this August.

“It will be run in the same format as my international teams for a unique experience, but for 10 and up, all skills levels,” he explained.

In addition to the camp, MacDowell will host a coaches evening at the Craig Street Brew Pub on the Wednesday before the camp, starting at 7 p.m.

Most recently, MacDowell was in Naples, Italy last week, coaching the Rugby Canada USport men’s national sevens team in the University World Games. That team included Shawnigan Lake School graduate Mostyn Findlay, who now plays for the University of Victoria.