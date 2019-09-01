MacDonald scores in OT as Vernon beats Brooks

Vernon Vipers forward Curtis Hammond (28, right) deposits Brooks Bandits defenceman David Paluch into the goal while fellow Snake Ben Helgeson (24) deals with Brooks’ Greg Japchen as Bandits goalie Pierce Charleson covers the puck in exhibition Junior A hockey action Sunday afternoon at Kal Tire Place North. Vernon beat Brooks 3-2 in overtime. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It was a good way to close off a strange day for the Vernon Vipers.

Cameron MacDonald scored off a set-up from Matt Kowalski in overtime to give the B.C. Hockey League’s Vipers a 3-2 win over the defending national Junior A hockey champion Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior loop in an interleague exhibition game before a capacity crowd Sunday afternoon in Vernon.

Capacity, yes, because the game was played in Kal Tire Place North as an issue with the ice Sunday morning at the Vipers’ regular home, the main arena at Kal Tire Place, forced the game to be moved next door.

Folding chairs were placed alongside the north end of the rink to accommodate those who couldn’t get a seat in North’s regular grandstand.

The Vipers and Bandits played a fantastic, back-and-forth contest on a hot, sunny Sept. 1.

Vernon opened the scoring when Ben Sanderson tipped in a shot from Brendan Kim on a powerplay at 6:12 of the first period.

The lead didn’t last long as Taylor Makar – younger brother of Colorado Avalanche 2017 first-round draft pick, defenceman Cale Makar – ripped a shot over the left shoulder of Vernon goalie Ross Hawryluk to make it 1-1.

The Bandits took the lead in the late stages of the opening frame when Trey Thomas banged in a rebound and it was 2-1 Brooks after 20 minutes.

Sanderson made it 2-2 with his second goal of the game four minutes in the middle frame on a breakaway, beating goalie Pierce Charleson low to the block side. The Vipers’ special teams looked solid, killing off a pair of penalties and getting some help from Hawryluk, who was replaced midway through the period by Dawson Pelletier.

There was no scoring in the third, thanks to the play of Pelletier and Charleson, who each stopped 11 shots.

“Everyone seemed a lot more engaged this afternoon than Friday night,” said Vernon head coach and GM Jason McKee, referring to a 4-2 loss at home to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, on the team’s website. “This was a nice way to finish off the preseason against a very good team.”

Brooks went 0-3 on its Okanagan weekend swing, dropping two games in Penticton, the Vees winning 5-2 and 6-3.

The Vipers will now get a full week of practice before beginning the regular season Friday night in West Kelowna. Vernon’s home opener is Friday, Sept. 20, against the Victoria Grizzlies.

