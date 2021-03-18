MacDonald fastest Comox Valley runner at Port Alberni Paperchase

Comox Valley runners posted some strong results at the Port Alberni Paperchase 15k, the latest event in the Vancouver Island Race Series. In this virtual challenge, runners were allowed one to three days to complete runs totalling a distance of 15 kilometres.

This year, the Cumby is a virtual event. Runners need to complete a prescribed course of 7km or 14km between May 1 and May 9. (Lorenz Jimenez photo)

Nearly 60 locals took part in the event, posting 12 of the top 20 times overall. The fastest was Comox Valley Road Runners secretary Johnathan MacDonald, who took third place overall and finished in 57:20, just seconds behind the second-place finisher. Behind him was Derek Brenchley, who was fourth in just over one hour. Adam Commandeur and Jordan Brietzke finished sixth and seventh, with Commandeur finishing in 1:02:30 and Brietzke just five seconds back. Rounding out the top 10 was CVRR president Rob Kelly, who finished in 10th place in 1:03:25.

Colleen Schmidt was the third fastest woman in 1:05:23, just seconds behind second-place. Close behind were Andrea Wilson and Kim Coscia, who took fourth and fifth respectively. All three placed very well in the overall rankings, taking 12th, 14th and 17th places.

Anne Aubin of Comox won the photo contest for this event, which involved snapping a shot in front of a street, building, or sign related to paper.

The next big local event is The Cumby — a virtual event this year. Runners will complete a prescribed course of 7km or 14km between May 1 and 9.

For more information on The Cumby and other local running events, go to cvrr.ca

Comox Valley Record