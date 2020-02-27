Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns to the Comox Valley

Comox Valley youth will have the opportunity to dribble, drive and shoot their way to hoop dreams this summer at the Mac Bros Basketball Camp from July 20-24.

Mac Bros Basketball Camp co-coaches Scotty, Ross and Ryan MacKinnon are excited for another year.

“We can’t wait for another week of fun in the gym,” said Ryan. “Now in our 14th year, we have seen so many kids grow up and continue to play basketball throughout the years.

“The game is growing in the Valley and we are so glad we are a part of it!”

The camp continues to grow and change but the philosophy has always stayed the same.

“Our main objective is to give Comox Valley youth a fun, inviting and unique summer camp experience while developing the fundamental skills of basketball,” said Scotty.

The camp also looks forward to adding new high-level coaches to the camp. Justin Thiessen, head coach of the Camosun Chargers Girls program, will be joining this year.

The camp will be held July 20-24 with the six- to nine-year-olds going from 9-11:30 a.m. at Aspen Elementary, 10-13-year-olds from 12:30-3 p.m. and the 14-17-year-olds from 3:30-6 p.m. both at Mark Isfeld Secondary.

Mac Bros Basketball Camp thanks their sponsors Ben Davies financial planning, University of Victoria Vikes, Titanium Crossfit and Passion sports for their continued support. This camp would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors.

You can register by visiting the Mac Bros Basketball camp website at macbrosbball.com

Comox Valley Record