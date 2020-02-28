Lynn scores two as Caps strike first

The Cowichan Valley Capitals scored five unanswered goals, including four in the third period, as they drew first blood in their opening-round B.C. Hockey League series against the Powell River Kings on Friday night.

Brady Lynn scored late in the second with his team down 3-1 late in the second, and his teammates carried the momentum into the third. Captain Cruz Cote needed just 17 seconds to even the score in the third period, and Will Arquiett gave Cowichan the lead less than a minute and a half later.

Zach Brooks added another shortly after the Caps killed off a double minor he took for high sticking, and Lynn topped it all off with his second of the night.

The Kings struck first midway through the opening period, but the Caps came on stronger in the second. Moments after he was denied on a breakaway perfectly set up by Brooks, Matt Crasa got the Caps on the board with a powerplay goal at 5:40 of the second. The Kings pulled ahead again just over a minute after that, then went up 3-1 with a powerplay marker of their own at 14:32. Brady Lynn got put Cowichan back within a goal before the middle frame was over.

Both goalies faced a lot of rubber, but Cowichan netminder Zach Borgiel outplayed Powell River counterpart Derek Krall, stopping 38 of 41 shots, while Krall finished with 34 stops on 40 shots.

The teams will meet again at the Cowichan Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday night before the series heads to Powell River for two games.

Cowichan Valley Citizen