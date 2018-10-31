LVR field hockey team advances to provincials

The Bombers earned a wild-card spot to the tournament

Submitted

The L.V. Rogers Bombers will compete at the B.C. AA Field Hockey Championships after earning a wild card spot.

The Bombers finished second in the West Kootenay playoffs after winning against Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries 4-1 in the semifinal but losing 3-0 to Trail’s J.L. Crowe in the final.

LVR then advanced thanks to a bizarre negotiation between several teams.

An Okanagan team forfeited its berth in the wild card game, which should have automatically advanced LVR. Instead, two more teams declined to travel to Kelowna for a game against LVR and the wild card was eventually handed to the Bombers.

LVR will now travel to West Vancouver to compete Nov. 6 to 9.