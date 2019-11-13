Lumby Stars home for eight-team bantam event

The Lumby Stars will look to win gold at their own eight-team Monashee Classic Bantam House tournament this weekend at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Lumby Stars will join seven other teams in their Monashee Classic Bantam minor hockey tournament this weekend at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

The host Stars will play the TCMHA Warriors of Ashcroft in the event’s opening game Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. Lumby will meet the Semiahmoo Chiefs of White Rock early Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and wrap up the round-robin Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Chilliwack Goats.

Teams in the other pool include the Clearwater Ice Hawks, Kamloops Bulldogs, Chilliwack Barracudas and Port Moody Panthers.

The championship game is set for Sunday at 3 p.m.

TIER 2 BANTAM

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers went 2-1-1 at a tournament in Salmon Arm, finishing off with a rare 0-0 tie against the Pursuit of Excellence Bantam Varsity Team in a game reminiscent of the defensive-style matchups in the NHL in the early 2000s. Game MVP goalie Quinn Scambler looked like a modern-day Martin Brodeur for the Vipers, thwarting POE at every opportunity.

The Vipers finished fifth in the 12-team field after losing a three-way tiebreaker for the fourth and final semifinal spot.

Vernon started the tournament Friday with a 2-1 win over Prince George. Bradley Scabar and Garrin Best, both with unassisted markers, propelled the Viper offence. Austin Seibel was solid in picking up the win. In the sunrise special Saturday morning, the Vipers dropped an 8-1 decision to the Edge Bantam Varsity team from Calgary. Gunnar Nyberg, assisted from Bryson Helmer, had the lone Viper tally. Scambler took the loss.

In their second game Saturday, needing a win to put themselves into contention for a semifinal spot, the Vipers faced off against the Abbotsford Hawks Bantam Tier 1 team. The Vipers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on goals from Johnathan Reynolds (2) and Tage Nanji. The Hawks tried to claw their way back into the game but goals from Garrin Best (1+1) and Reilly Beer put the game out of reach. Braden Tumber chipped in with two assists. Seibel, who was especially sharp in the third period, picked up the win in the Vipers net.

PEE WEE TIER 3

Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers gave up a late goal and settled for a 1-1 draw at the Priest Valley Arena against the Winfield Bruins.

Tylen Lewis got Vernon’s only goal in the first minute of the second period, a powerplay marker set up by Shanahan Gare.

The Bruins tied the contest on a powerplay with 4:08 remaining in the game.

Oscar Homeniuk was in goal for Nixon Wenger, who were coming off a gold-medal win in their home eight-team tournament.