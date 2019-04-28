Lucky Quesnel skaters attend exclusive camp in Kelowna

Athletes learned from top coaches in the region in fitting end to great season

The Quesnel Figure Skating Club’s top athletes received an excellent cherry to top off their butterscotch sundae of a season this weekend.

Seven lucky skaters were invited to the BC/YK Development Camp in Kelowna from April 19 to 21.

Head coach Carly Dinicol says it is a goal of many of the club members to perform well enough to make the cut for the exclusive workshop.

“This development camp is an invitation-only clinic, and to have seven of our skaters receive invites is absolutely amazing for our growing club,” she says.

“Skaters are invited to the camp if they reach a minimum amount of points set out by the section for each STAR level, beginning with STAR 4.

“I know our skaters constantly monitor their points throughout the season to ensure they will receive an invitation.”

By all accounts, the kids absolutely loved the three-day training session.

“It was an amazing time,” says Dinicol, who was also fortunate enough to attend as part of the coach program.

“The athletes spent three very full, busy days in on-ice sessions, off-ice stretching, jumping, fitness testing and jazz lessons.

“It’s an amazing way for our kids to wrap up their season and learn from the very best.”

This year, the skaters were surprised with a special guest coach, Kevin Reynolds , who is a Canadian Olympian, as well as the 2013 Four Continents champion.

Aaron Lowe, a Canadian ice dance champion, was also guest, coaching alongside some of the best coaches in the region.

The last night there was quite special for everyone, Dinicol says.

“On Saturday night, the kids had a gala event where they performed their jazz routines to compete against each other,” she says, adding the skaters always look forward to that part of the camp because they get to attend without their parents.

After all the success they had over the season, they deserve it.

