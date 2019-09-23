Lucky fan meets McDavid in Kelowna

Connor McDavid was practicing with the Edmonton Oilers at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Sunday

One lucky hockey fan was fortunate enough to meet Connor McDavid in Kelowna on Sunday.

McDavid was taking part in the Oilers practice at Prospera place as part of their weekend retreat in the Okanagan.

“It was pretty incredible to meet one of — if not the best — hockey players in the world,” said Kelowna hockey fan Brenden Walters.

“It was definitely a moment I will never forget. I am very grateful he took the time to take a picture.”

The Oilers are practicing at Prospera Place again today before they head back to Edmonton for their exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

