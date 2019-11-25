Lucky 7: Generals extend VIJHL win streak with pair of wins

Dawson Heathcote, right, had five points as the Quality Foods Oceanside Generals extended their Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League win streak to seven games. (Michael Briones photo)

Seven in a row… and counting.

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals upped their Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League win streak to seven, adding another pair of victories last week.

On Sunday, the Gens travelled to Kerry Park and thumped the host Islanders 5-2, following another 5-2 win at home Saturday over the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

Oceanside currently sports a tidy 19-5-1 record on the season, giving them a huge 13-point cushion atop the league’s North Division. The Generals are also just one point behind the Peninsula Panthers in the battle for first overall.

Against Kerry Park, Oceanside broke open a tight game with three unanswered goals in the final period. Greyson Weme (2), Will Norman, Foster Martin and Dawson Heathcote scored for the winners, with Martin also dishing out a pair of assists.

Parker Bergstrom and Alex Villa scored for the Isles.

Cedric Rechsteiner made 18 saves to pick up the win in goal, while Spencer Deakin had 37 saves in vain.

Against Nanaimo, Oceanside had another strong third period, scoring twice to break open a tight game.

Heathcoate paced the attack with a goal and three assists for a four-point night, while Martin, Landon Dziadyk, Cage Newans and Liam Moody also scored and Aiden Sutherland dished out three helpers.

Chase Heslop and Connor Casparie scored for the Bucs.

James Brendeland made 28 saves for the goaltending win, while Austin Dendl (22 saves) absorbed the loss.

ICE CHIPS: Heathcote received an honourable mention for VIJHL player of the week. He collected had five points (2-3-5) in Oceanside’s two wins. He currently leads the team in scoring (16-15-31) so far this season… Oceanside travels to Campbell River on Friday to meet the host Storm (second in the North Division) and host the Bucs Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at Oceanside Place.

