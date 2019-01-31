Lucas Mannes and Calgary basketball Dinos seek undefeated season

Calgary is 18-0 heading into the final weekend with back to back games against Thompson Rivers U.

Lucas Mannes and his Calgary Dinos made history last season when they won the first national championship in the program’s history.

This weekend, the GW Graham grad and his teammates have a chance to put another entry in the record books.

Two home court wins over a reeling Thompson Rivers University squad would give Mannes and the Dinos a 20-0 season, the first undefeated campaign ever for Calgary.

With a win Friday, the Dinos would be in position to achieve the feat Saturday as the team celebrates senior night.

Mannes is one of five fifth-year seniors who will be honoured before the game with induction into the Calgary’s Sixth Man Club alumni group in a pregame ceremony.

Then, the chance to do something not done before.

“I think the guys are motivated,” said Dinos bench boss Dan Vanhooren. “I’d be fooling them and myself if I’m not thinking about and they’re not thinking about it and the team will play hard because of it and if we happen to go 20-0 then that’s the icing on the cake.”