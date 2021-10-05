Lower Mainland women’s hockey league looking to expand

Goal for 45-plus women's league is to have two divisions, says Sue Rittinger

White Rock resident Sue Rittinger is looking to expand the women’s 45+ hockey league she started last year. (Contributed photo)

More than a year and a half ago, avid hockey player Sue Rittinger attempted to garner support for a women’s hockey team that would compete at the BC 55+ Games.

After finding enough players for that endeavour, the Semiahmoo Peninsula resident moved on to an even loftier goal – finding enough players for an entire women’s 45-plus league.

Now, she’s raising the stakes again.

After successfully recruiting enough players for a league – “Quite a feat to do this on my own during a pandemic,” Rittinger noted – the plan now is to expand the league by adding a second division. That way, Rittinger explained, one division could be for the higher skilled players, while a second could be a less competitive circuit for beginners or those with less skill.

“This is the first older women’s league in Metro Vancouver,” she said. “There are 30+ leagues but that is still too young when players could be in their sixties.”

The league plays out of Langley’s Twin Rinks, added Rittinger.

While players must be at least 45 years old to play, Rittinger noted that because goaltenders are hard to come by, they can be any age.

Anyone interested in playing when the league begins in January must register by the end of October; for players who would like to play in the fall of 2022, deadline to sign up is February. To sign up, email Rittinger at laritz99@telus.net

sports@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News