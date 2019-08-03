Lower Mainland teams make early statement at Sr. Men’s provincials

The Burnaby Bulldogs and Coquitlam Angels opened the Pacific Western Brewery Sr. Mens BC Championship in convincing fashion on Friday at Butler Park.
Coquitlam defeated the Kamloops Sun Devils 14-4 in the early match Friday, followed by the Bulldogs’ win over the Trail AM Ford Orioles by the exact same score.
Burnaby’s Jeff Bouchard delivered a lead off home run to set the tone, then stepped up and hammered his second of the night the very next inning to spot the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.
Trail fought back scoring two in the fourth, but couldn’t keep pace with the Lower Mainland team’s high-powered offence.
Trail’s next match goes on Saturday night at 8 p.m. against the Victoria Mavericks Red team. Their final game of the round robin goes Sunday at 1 p.m. against Nanaimo, with the playoffs starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Games go all day Saturday and Sunday with the semifinals and final scheduled for Monday.
Round Robin: Saturday Games
Nanaimo vs Victoria Mavericks Red at 8 a.m.
Ladysmith vs Victoria Mavericks Blue at 10:30 a.m.
Nanaimo vs Burnaby at 1 p.m.
Ladysmith vs Coqutlam 3:15 p.m.
Kamloops vs Victoria Blue 5:30 p.m.
Trail vs Victoria Red 8 p.m.
Sunday Games
Kamloops vs Ladysmith 8 a.m.
Burnaby vs Victoria Red 10:30 a.m.
Trail vs Nanaimo 1 p.m.
Coquitlam vs Victoria Blue 3:15 p.m.
Quarter finals at 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Monday Games
Semifinal 1 at 8 a.m.
Semifinal 2 at 10:30 a.m.
Championship final at 1:30 p.m.