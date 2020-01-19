Lord Tweedsmuir tops Tamanawis in all-cat fight for Surrey RCMP Classic title

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers’ senior boys basketball team with coaches and members of Surrey RCMP at Enver Creek Secondary on Saturday evening. (Photo: Beau Simpson)

In an all-cat fight Saturday night, Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers scratched their way to a win over Tamanawis Wildcats in the senior division final of the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic.

By a score of 67-64, Cloverdale’s Panthers won a wild one at Enver Creek Secondary at the all-Surrey high school boys basketball tournament.

After trailing by 16 points with six minutes to go, Tamanawis fought back to get within two points of Tweedy with just a minute to go, but the Panthers held on for the win.

Tweedsmuir’s Jaeden Reid was named MVP.

(story continues below)

In semifinal action Friday night, Tweedsmuir took out Guildford Park by a score of 81-66, while Tamanawis topped Fleetwood Park, 74-57.

In junior division action, Elgin Park beat Fleetwood park 73-67, with Elgin’s Lucas Roling named MVP.

All scores and schedules are posted to surreybasketballclassic.info.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards gives his thanks to the organizers, coaches, and students who participated in the 2020 Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic! pic.twitter.com/hU4Zz9Alfk — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 19, 2020

For 2020, 48 senior and junior teams shot for glory at the Classic, which is among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments. Close to 700 teen athletes played 87 games this week.

Wednesday’s games were cancelled due to the overnight snowstorm, with all games shifted to Thursday (Jan. 16).

More to come…