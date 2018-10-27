Longmuirs selected to coach Team B.C.

Randy and Kim Longmuir are heading to Kingston, Ont. next month as members of the coaching staff of Team B.C. at the Canadian Cross Country Championships.

The Longmuirs are well-known track and field coaches on Vancouver Island and they specialize with middle and long distance runners.

The couple were selected to coach Team B.C. at the national championships on Nov. 24. Kim said they are excited to be joining the B.C. team as coaches.

“This is going to be our fifth time to go to the nationals,” said Kim. “All the best runners in Canada from ages 16 all the way to master runners will be there.”

The Longmuirs have been coaching for more than 40 years, mostly on a volunteer basis. They do it because of their profound passion for track and field.

“We often get asked why we continue to coach as volunteers.” said Kim. “It is an easy question to answer. Where else do you get the opportunity to be surrounded by amazing youth who all want to do something active and healthy. It is a gift to us.”

The Longmuirs head the Mid Island Distance Running Club. Much of the organization’s expenses they often have to draw from their own pockets. So whenever they receive donations from groups like the Oceanside Running Club Association (ORCA), which recently presented them with a $700 cheque that was raised from the Mother’s Day 10k and 5k run, Kim said they are honoured.

“As you all know, when you are a volunteer, much comes out of your pocket,” Kim told ORCA. “Your generous gift will allow us to pay our BC Athletics Club membership for 2019, our Vancouver Island Athletic Association membership, our BC Athletics coaching fees and still have a little bit left over to help support some travel costs for the athletes.”

Last August, the club, which has athletes from Port Alberni, Parksville and Qualicum Beach, had three young athletes — Fraser Van Allen of Nanaimo, Spencer Bradbury of Parksville and Emily Hunt — compete at the Canadian Youth Championships in Brandon, Man. Kim said it was an amazing experience for the young athletes.

Kim is hoping to have local athletes go to the cross country nationals. They will be waiting for results from the BC Club Championships this weekend in Abbotsford which also serves as a try out for the B.C. team.

“Fraser Van Allen, who goes to Dover Bay in Nanaimo, but runs with us here has a good chance of making it,” said Kim. “He has to finish in the top four to automatically qualify in the youth category. He is only 16 so he is very young.”