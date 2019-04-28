Longest running golf tournament on North Island returns

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years and is regularly attended by around 160 golfers. This makes it the largest and longest running annual golf tournament on the North Island.

It is a fun best ball tournament that is enjoyed by players of all skill levels. Organizers of the 2019 tournament are seeking support from businesses to ensure another successful tournament. Support can be in the form of gift prizes, gift certificates, cash donations or in other ways.

Since 2014, proceeds from the tournament have been used to fund scholarships to graduates from Port Hardy Secondary School and North Island Secondary School. Thanks to generous donations, the Logger’s Golf Tournament committee were able to contribute to the Woss Memorial and Woss Fire Department, the golf cart sheds at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club, as well as offer a total of nine scholarships. The committee intends to continue this practice in the future, subject to available funds.

Please consider supporting the North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament again this year. Donations may be delivered to the WFP Port McNeill office or please arrange a pickup from one of the committee members.

If you would like to sign up to play in this year’s upcoming tournament, which is being held June 15-16 at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club, please contact Bill Gray at 250-949-7623 or 250-230-0711 or Lito Pineda at 250-230-5486 for more information. The cost to play is $70 and you get 18 holes, a dinner, and a prize. Six people are allowed per team.

– Gazette staff