Long weekend provides 2 nights of racing at Saratoga Speedway

The Monster Trucks made a second appearance at Saratoga Speedway last weekend, along with the Harley motorcycle stunt riding team, thanks to sponsors Quality Signs CR, and A Step Ahead Engine and Machine. Fans were treated to two days of action by the various race divisions, with the future of the sport shining brightly.

Rough Neck was one of the Monster Trucks on hand at Saratoga Speedway over the weekend. Photo by Doug Waller

The Monster Trucks made a second appearance at Saratoga Speedway last weekend, along with the Harley motorcycle stunt riding team, thanks to sponsors Quality Signs CR, and A Step Ahead Engine and Machine. Fans were treated to two days of action by the various race divisions, with the future of the sport shining brightly.

On Saturday night, Sheldon Hopp won the Crash to Pass 20-lap main event with Troy Ordano and Brian Lowe finishing second and third, respectively.

The new Figure 8 class put on a six-car, 15-lap main event with lots of full body contact. Jason Holland held onto first from the start and was followed under the checkered flag by Shawn Allen then Austin Klee.

The Hornet A 26-lap feature race was won by James Laidlaw with Nigel Neufeld finishing 1.26 seconds behind for second, and Karl Kurpelia grabbing the third spot.

Damon Dunn won the Mad Max Extreme racing 15-lap full contact main event with Aiden Squire finishing second and Danielle Dunn placing third.

Huge Hornet B Division

The Hornet B division provided a whopping 32 cars so the large contingent was split into a B and a C main event. The 20-lap C main was won by Austin Stevenson with Chyanne Davies second and Drayden May third. Notably, 10-year-old Talia Lippy finished sixth out of 15 in her first main event race.

The 20 lap Hornet B feature race saw Issac Davis finish in second, 0.547 seconds behind rising star Taylor Pheaton. Stephanie Addison placed third.

Sunday’s lineup included the Canadian Monster Trucks Roughneck and Crude Behaviour, as well as the Harley motorcycle stunt team.

Hopp and Ordano duplicated their Saturday night efforts on Sunday night in the full body contact Crash to Pass division with Wade Kellet capturing third in their 20-lap main event.

The excessive paint trading Mad Max Extreme division again saw Damon and Danielle Dunn finish first and third, respectively, sandwiching Luke Mainwaring in their 15-lap main event. In the Figure 8 division, five cars started the interesting mid-track crossover 15-lap main. Jim Levirs was first past the checkered flag with Austin Klee in second, one position ahead of his mom Maria Klee.

In the 25-lap Hornet A feature race, Jimmy (Johnson) Antonik reversed his fortune from Saturday night’s last-place showing to winning the Sunday night main with a dominant gap of 2.364 seconds over Neufeld. Boston Larson finished third. Candace McNamara upped her game with an eighth-place finish among the 11 fellows she was racing with.

The Hornet B division fielded 24 cars for the Sunday show so it was split into two main events. The C main saw first time winner Evan Vansolkema first to complete the 20-lap race with Leaf Race 4.451 seconds behind in second and Chyanne Davies capturing third. Ten-year-old Talia Lippy finished fourth in her second attempt at a main event.

In the 25-lap feature race Hornet main, the same three cars finished in the top three, with Addison winning this time, Pheaton second and Davis third. Dave and Jade Dawes were fill-in drivers for the Westerra cars and senior Dave finished eighth out of 14 while Jade finished sixth out of 10 in her main.

This Saturday, Aug. 10 will see the Dwarf cars zip around the oval track along with the Old Time Racing Assoc. (OTRA).

They will be joined by the regular racing divisions at Saratoga Speedway. All the action will be brought to you by Westerra Equipment.

Check out Saratoga Speedway on Facebook for race reports, photos and video clips.

Take a look at https://saratogaracing.ca/ for schedule information and driver school information.