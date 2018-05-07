Long-running basketball camp returns to the Comox Valley

The longest running Summer Basketball Camp in the Comox Valley returns July 2 to 5.

Camp organizers have always been proud that young basketball enthusiasts don’t have to travel out of the Valley at great expense, and are able to get top notch coaching and instruction right locally. This camp has run since 1990, started by Grant Ashlee, and continued by co-directors Don Herman, Larry Street and Blake Tobacca. All four head coaches bring 125 years of experience that includes numerous trips to provincial championships, a B.C. Championship, numerous provincial teams, many local U13, U14 and U15 teams, many years of high school coaching, and a high level of competing on their own. We have college athletes as coaches, and a positive atmosphere emphasized at the camp.

The primary theme for the camp is “developing the athlete.” We try to show, as much as possible, skills that can be worked on when the players are on their own, and need to improve their skills to another level of play. Over 30 college athletes have been through this camp, and some come back to assist during the week.

The Valley Basketball Camp is held at two locations. Lake Trail Middle School will be the site for Grades 4 to 7, boys and girls, and the head coach is the ever-popular Tobacca. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, starting July 2. It ends on July 5.

Highland Secondary is the site for Grades 8 to 12, and is led by Street, Ashlee and Herman. It starts July 2 and ends July 5. Times are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost for the camps is $110, which includes a T-shirt, drinks, prizes, plenty of instruction and lots of game time.

FMI: contact Tobacca at blaketobacca@icloud.com or larrystreetcar@gmail.com. There will be registration forms at all the schools and community centres, or one can be emailed.