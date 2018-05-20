Loki slam dunk for UNBC

Bulkley Valley Christian School Grade 12 student Saymon Loki, joined by his mother Aluk, signs a letter of intent to play for the UNBC Timberwolves basketball team beginning in September. In March, Loki was honoured as MVP at the BC Boys ‘A’ Basketball Provincials, where the BVCS basketball team finished second provincially. (Contributed photo)

