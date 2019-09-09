Logger Sports a hit at 74th Alberni District Fall Fair

The Logger Sports competition at the 74th annual Alberni District Fall Fair last weekend brought novice and professional competitors from across Canada and the U.S. to Port Alberni.

The events included three Canadian Championships: the Ladies’ Single Buck (winner Allison Briscoe), Men’s Double Buck (winners Nick Russell and Nick Hall) and Novice Tree Climbing (winner Verjall Ham).

Local competitor Kenji Boyko won first in the Open Choker Race and second in the Open Log Birling.

Allison Briscoe of Port McNeill won the women’s best all-around award, while Mitch Hewitt of Scotch Creek won the men’s best all-around award.

